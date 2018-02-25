Artist Ai Weiwei directs attention to Puerto Rico post-Maria

A house destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Utuado, Puerto Rico. Ai Weiwei

- Advertisement -

Speaking through a translator, Lopez said that in Utuado alone she knows of 40 families who have left, seemingly for good. “Young people are leaving with young kids and the parents or grandparents are being left,” she said.”

But starting life anew somewhere else is not an option for Lopez, whose grown daughter lives and works San Juan and whose husband is a police officer.

“My place is a central location and it’s the only business now that is open around here,” she explained. “Now people come here to my place to get support, to vent about their lives and sometimes people from the church come to offer food, clean water, clothing to others in need.”

“I can’t just leave people here suffering.”

Because of that important role Lopez and her tiny business play in her community, Meyer led a team of volunteers — joined by Ai and Guariglia — to hoist donated solar panels up to the roof of Lopez’s bakery. With solar power, in addition to her generator, she could stay in business and begin offering her customers bread and sweets regularly again.

“It is what I am here for,” she added. Even if she had a place to go, “I can’t just leave people here suffering.”

Once the solar panels were installed, Ai and Guariglia surveyed the scene from the roof, as neighbors pulled up their mudsplattered cars to make purchases and make small talk.

“A journey like this is very important,” the artist said. “I always start my work with research. You have to go to the site…You have to be observing. Artwork is a product of that research.”

He added, “You can see how fragile our human condition or our civilized society can be.”