Sayonara, PyeongChang! Land of the Rising Sun will host next Olympics

American Katie Ledecky competes at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. David J. Phillip / AP file

16. Less than a decade after being devastated by an earthquake and tsunami, Fukushima prefecture will host some events.

Some

baseball and softball games will be held at the Azuma Stadium, which is about 60 miles away from the nuclear plant that suffered a meltdown in the 2011 disaster.

17 The U.S. women’s soccer team will come to Tokyo looking for redemption.

After taking the title in 2004, 2008 and 2012, the team failed to make the finals after suffering a stunning early defeat in Rio.

18. Tokyo 2020 organizers promise it will be the most futuristic Olympics yet, with plans for robots at the city’s Haneda Airport to help with language and luggage.

More hi-tech devices are expected to be unveiled for the Olympic Park leading up to the games.

19. Organizers want sports fans to come for the Olympics, but stay to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Tokyo.

They are marketing the city as safe and easy to navigate, with 760 train stations whisking people to historic locations and venues.

Sushi will be undoubtedly be on the menu for many people attending Tokyo 2020. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images file

There’s also a push to remind visitors of the city’s ramen and homemade noodles, while highlighting the city’s 3,620 sushi bars.

20. Designs for the new Olympic Stadium do not show where the cauldron will be. IOC requirements call for it to be placed in sight of “all spectators in the stadium” as well as “people outside the stadium as much as possible.” Where the cauldron will end up remains unclear.