IOC won't lift Russia suspension for PyeongChang closing ceremony

Russian fans celebrate after two of their compatriots won bronze in both the men’s and women’s cross-country individual sprint classic final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Franck Fife / AFP – Getty Images

Russia’s ability to regain its official Olympic status was in jeopardy after two confirmed cases of Russian athletes testing positive for banned substances.

Russian curler

Alexander Krushelnitsky, 25, was stripped of the bronze medal he won last week along with his teammate and wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, in the mixed-doubles competition. The fourth place team, Norway, was given that medal.

While Krushelnitsky didn’t dispute the

endurance-boosting drug, meldonium, being in his body, Russian curling officials have suggested it may have been slipped into his food or drink before the games began. The Russian curling federation said it was investigating.

Meanwhile, Russian bobsled pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva, 30, tested positive for the banned stimulant trimetazidine, a heart medication.

Sergeeva and her teammate finished 12th in the two-man bobsled competition Wednesday. While training for the Olympics, she was photographed on Instagram wearing a shirt that said “I don’t do doping.”

Earlier this week, the IOC said Russia did pay a $15 million fine imposed after the scandal in Sochi. The money will be used to fund anti-doping initiatives.

Russia, typically a winter sports powerhouse, tamped down its medal expectations for PyeongChang. While the OAR

captured at least 14 medals these games, it only won one gold in ladies’ figure skating.

The U.S. Biathalon team said Saturday they would boycott next month’s World Cup Final in Russia as an anti-doping message.