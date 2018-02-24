Highs and lows of the PyeongChang Olympics: Team USA soars — and stumbles

North Korean cheerleaders chant during the women’s ice hockey preliminary game between Korea and Japan at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 14, 2018. Carl Court / Getty Images

“We are one!” the all-female squad would chant while tilting their heads and waving their arms in crisp formation.

Vice President Mike Pence had warned before the games began not to be swayed by the apparent charm offensive, reminding how North Korea continues to build its nuclear weapons program and

allow for human rights abuses.

During the opening ceremony, Pence was seated in a row in front of Kim Yo Jong, although the two exchanged no words or acknowledgments. It was later revealed that a pre-planned meeting between Pence and the North Korean delegation at the games fizzled after the

North backed out of the meeting, Pence’s office said.

Still, the North

extended an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang at a later time, with some looking to these Olympics as a bright spot in the easing of inter-Korean relations.

Norovirus brings the funk

Even before the games kicked off, officials were

scrambling to contain the spread of the norovirus, a nasty stomach bug that hit nearly 250 people, mainly workers and security staff outside of the Olympic Village.

At least two competitors staying outside of the athletes’ village — identified as freestyle skiers on the Swiss team,

according to Reuters — were affected and hundreds of people were isolated as a precaution.

Bottles of hand sanitizer also became readily available throughout the Olympic Park and the dining halls.

Russian doping returns

Team Russia was forced into Olympic exile in PyeongChang over the state-sponsored doping allegations during the 2014 Winter OIympics in Sochi, Russia.

While nearly 170 Russian athletes were required to compete under the neutral team the Olympic Athletes from Russia, their presence at the games got further a setback when two of them tested positive for banned substances.

Russian curler

Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in the mixed-doubles event, was stripped of his medal along with his partner. Meanwhile, Russian bobsled pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva was disqualified this week. She had finished 12th in her event.

The IOC did dangle one promise: If the athletes appeared to play by the rules and not make overt political statements, they could officially march in the closing ceremony under the Russian flag.

But the committee voted Sunday hours before the closing ceremony that the suspension would be upheld, meaning the Russian athletes cannot march under their own flag, the AP reported.

Winds rankle competitors

As expected, these

Winter Olympics delivered the cold — plunging to subzero lows on many nights. The winds were equally paralyzing, gusting upwards of 45 miles per hour.

The weather was so threatening that several events, including the men’s downhill, had to be postponed, putting athletes in the torturous position of having to wait days to compete. The winds, in part, derailed Shiffrin’s hopes to compete in five events.

Skiers also complained how the rock-hard snow damaged their equipment, and the slalom race course had to be injected with water as a softener,

Reuters reported.

Practice conditions for athletes were also dangerous, and some competitors tweeted about injuries and the rough conditions.

They sent us with delay. Last practice run I got a wind gust, came short and hurt my knee. I tried with all my heart, despite the bad situation of being sick and having wind. Was it the right choice? I don’t know. — Silvia Mittermüller (@SilviaMittermul) February 12, 2018

Tess Coady, who at 17 was Australia’s youngest Olympian, said on social media that she suffered an ACL injury in a practice run amid high winds, bringing her Olympic dream to a “screeching” halt.

Meanwhile, lackluster attendance at these games was partially blamed on the frigid conditions. More than 90 percent of tickets were sold, organizers have said, but the empty seats in venues were glaringly noticeable.

The games ended up costing South Korea an estimated $13 billion — still lower than the

$50 billion-plus price tag for Sochi.