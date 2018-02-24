Female bodybuilder alleges discrimination at competition

Competitors in Fitness International line up as part of the Arnold Sports Festival on March 3, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire via AP file

Lorimer prides the festival on offering a multitude of events for women around strength, fitness, and athleticism.

Mandyck says she’s been told by other Arnold Sports Festival promoters that she could still choose to perform in other categories, like figure or physique, which they said are similar enough to the bodybuilding competition for her to make the transition.

According to the

World Natural Bodybuilding Federation, bodybuilding is judged on mass, definition and proportion, while physique is judges on muscular aesthetics.

When the complaint landed on the desk of the Columbus mayor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Kenneth Paul, he wrote in a response to Mandyck that the event organizers would allow her to compete in the Physique Championships without high heels because they are not required. The Office of the Mayor did not immediately respond for comment.

Mandyck says it’s more than an issue about heels and poses.

“The thing about bodybuilding is to be able to feel strong and it’s about flexing and my fist is closed,” said Mandyck. “[Physique is] a fine category, but they’re trying to say it’s comparable.”

Mandyck attempted to send in her application for men’s bodybuilding, but was rejected. Now, she’s asking Bob Lorimer, son of Jim Lorimer and president of the Arnold Sports Festival, to compromise on alternative ways to get female bodybuilders on the stage.

Though Mandyck won’t be able to participate in the this year’s competition, she’s hoping

her Change.org petition can change how promoters view her sport. Her complaint has been backed by 10-time Ms. Olympia Iris Kyleand by former Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar, the CEO of Champion Women, an advocacy group for women in sports, as well as by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

“We’re supportive of her efforts to participate in the bodybuilding competition,” said Hogshead-Makar.

Mandyck has won first place in NPC’s Ms. Buffalo Bodybuilding competition in April 2017, followed by winning fourth place at her first national event, and two second place titles at her first international meet, the NPC IFBB North American Championships.