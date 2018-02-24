Democrats defend FBI, DOJ in rebuttal to GOP intel memo

Democratic Representative from California and Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2018. Michael Reynolds / EPA

“The Democratic response memo released today should put to rest any concerns that the American people might have as to the conduct of the FBI, the Justice Department and the FISC,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

“Our extensive review of the initial FISA application and three subsequent renewals failed to uncover any evidence of illegal, unethical, or unprofessional behavior by law enforcement and instead revealed that both the FBI and DOJ made extensive showings to justify all four requests,” Schiff said in the statement.

The White House slammed the Democrats’ report in a statement issued by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“While the Democrats’ memorandum attempts to undercut the president politically, the president supported its release in the interest of transparency,” she said. “Nevertheless, this politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate, loaded with uncorroborated allegations, as a basis to ask a court to approve surveillance of a former associate of another candidate, at the height of a presidential campaign.”

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion between his campaign and Russia, and on Twitter Saturday lashed out at Democrats and claimed “The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST.”

The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Schiff

replied on Twitter: “Wrong again, Mr. President. It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails.”

Nunes’ staff said in its own

point-by-point rebuttal Saturday that the Democratic memo fails to explain why the Steele dossier was used at all if the Justice Department had other key evidence. They also maintain that the “bulk” of the dossier was submitted as evidence, and that many of its specific claims remain unconfirmed and uncorroborated by independent sources.

Democrats criticized the White House for green-lighting the release of the memo on a weekend afternoon when it would get less attention than the GOP-authored document did. A senior committee official said that there was a good-faith effort between Democratic staff and Justice Department officials to make redactions of sensitive information, but that the White House appeared to sit on the final version for days.

“The White House and the majority say that they’re glad this information is out. That is clearly not the case,” Schiff said in an interview at a Democratic convention in San Diego Saturday. “If so they would have released it at the same time as the majority memorandum.”