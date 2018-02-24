Admirers line streets as Billy Graham's body arrives in Charlotte

Pallbearers carry the casket with the body of Billy Graham past family members as it arrives at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2018. Kathy Kmonicek / AP

Leighton Ford, the evangelist’s brother-in-law, said he was thankful for the show of support and also a little sad.

“I think he’d say, ‘It’s not about me. It’s about the Lord,'” Ford said. “I remember at his last stadium meeting here in Charlotte, the mayor of Charlotte told us he was writing out the platform of Billy, and everybody was cheering, and Billy said, ‘Wait a minute. It’s not about us. It’s about Him.'”

Graham will be laid to rest at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway at the library in Charlotte, buried in a simple prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007. His coffin was built by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, who typically construct caskets for fellow prisoners who cannot afford one.

The funeral will be held in a tent in the main parking lot of Graham’s library in tribute to the 1949 Los Angeles tent revivals that propelled him to international fame, family spokesman Mark DeMoss said. About 2,000 people are expected at the private, invitation-only funeral.

Pall bearers carry the casket with the body of Billy Graham past family members to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 24, 2018. Nell Redmond / AP