Warm, wet weekend on the way

Good Evening!

We have made it to Friday and it was another day in the 80’s, but there is only one of those left before we get a nice cool down into next week.

Saturday:

Expect partly cloudy skies across the area with highs up around 82, with a little bit of a breeze and an isolated shower chance by late afternoon and evening.

Sunday:

Get ready for the rain on race day across all of Georgia. Right now the main severe threat stays to the north of Middle Georgia, with the main threat being damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures stay warm with highs in the upper 70’s.



Monday:

Rain stays around through Monday which will bring our rain totals to around 1″ across parts of Middle Georgia, but I don’t see much of a flooding threat through the weekend.



Temperatures should stay mainly in the 70’s through next week with a few rain chances throughout.

Have a great weekend and stay dry!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves

