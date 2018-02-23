Trump company settles lawsuit over disputed golf club deposits

By
NBCnews
-
0

A Florida golf club owned by President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to pay $5.45 million to settle claims by former members that it wrongfully refused to refund their deposits when they wanted to resign.

The payout is more than 94 percent of the $5.77 million that U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra, who must approve the settlement, last February had ordered the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, to pay.

- Advertisement -

Lawyers for the golf club and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The club had been scheduled to argue its appeal of Marra’s ruling in May, court records show.

“In our view, the class prevailed,” Brad Edwards, a lawyer for the former club members, said in an email.

The lawsuit began after Trump changed membership rules for the club, which he had acquired from Ritz-Carlton in November 2012.

Report a Typo
SHARE