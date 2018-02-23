Restaurant Report Card: Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A chef in downtown Milledgeville is giving folks a taste of his hometown of Jamaica!

Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen is owned by Garfield Henry, who was born and raised on the Caribbean island. Henry’s filled his restaurant with the music and taste of Jamaica. He puts a big emphasis on customer service and an authentic flavor.

“It really comes from home, my mother, my grandmother plus I went to culinary plus my experiences so I just combine and fuze all those experiences and come up with my own little variation,” Henry said.

The atmosphere has Garfield, who goes by Kirk, right at home. The man says he fell in love with cooking as soon as he picked up a knife.

Kirk’s infectious smile can be seen when he’s in the kitchen doing what he loves. 41NBC had to swing by the place to try it for ourselves.

“I’ve been a lot of places in the state and I’ve seen the influence Jamaican food and our culture have on people and Milledgeville doesn’t really have a taste of that so I was like why not come and share this experience with Milledgeville and see if they like it,” Henry said.

Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen is making the grade this week!

Let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tom Hill Sr Blvd – 91

Olive Garden on Riverside Dr – 86

Cuban Island Cafe on Highway 247 – 100

Longhorn Steakhouse on Hampton Ct – 95

McDonalds on Perry Pkwy – 88

Steak-Out on Russell Pkwy – 100

Marco Pizza on N Lee St – 92

Jackson’s on Sinclair on N Columbia St – 95