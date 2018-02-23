More questions raised for parents of Arlana Haynes after bus driver’s arrest

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a meeting with the Warner Robins Police Department, attorneys for the parents of Arlana Haynes say the family has more questions.

The Warner Robins Police Department says 29-year-old Shalita Harris turned herself in for warrants relating to the school bus accident that killed 6-year-old, Arlana Haynes on January 29.

Both attorneys for the family, David Dozier and Teddy Reese, met with investigators Friday morning for an update on the investigation.

Dozier told 41NBC that investigators say there could be more charges filed in the future. To Dozier’s knowledge, the only person being investigated at the time is the bus driver, Shalita Harris. She is already facing charges for Homicide by Vehicle and Reckless Driving.

Dozier says the family is very grateful for the way the Warner Robins Police Department is handling the investigation. More questions were raised after Harris’ arrest, such as ‘how long had their daughter been in danger?’ and ‘what else occurred that afternoon?’

The family is still seeking justice for their daughter as well as all of the children on that school bus.

Dozier says the he nor Reese have been in contact with the Houston County School District. They are unaware of any investigation being conducted by the school district at the moment. Dozier did speak to someone from Risk Management.