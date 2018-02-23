Man struck by vehicle, killed on Eisenhower Pkwy. in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Macon Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1500 Eisenhower Parkway. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC that’s close to Anthony Terrace.

Police say the man was struck by a 19-year-old who was driving a Mercedes. The teen told police the victim walked out in front of his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it’ll release the victim’s name once his family is notified and no charges have been made at this time.