Manafort hit with new charges after Gates pleads guilty

Donald Trump with then-campaign manager Paul Manafort at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call,Inc. file

Earlier this week,

Alex van der Zwaan, a former attorney for the blue-chip firm Skadden Arps who is the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch, pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller’s team about his contacts with Gates.

In recent weeks, Mueller has also interviewed key figures, including former chief White House strategist

Steve Bannon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, White House lawyer Ty Cobb said: “The White House, as it has said from the outset, will not be commenting on matters involving Mr. Manafort or Mr. Gates, as the matters between them and the OSC are dated and have nothing to do with their service to the campaign.”

Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt” and insists there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

It’s still not clear if Trump will submit to questioning by Mueller.

Andrea Mitchell, Pete Williams and Ken Dilanian reported from Washington, and Tracy Connor, Kenzi Abou-Sabe and Tom Winter from New York.