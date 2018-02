WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation is hoping to inspire some future engineers with a movie.

Today and Saturday, The National STEM Academy at the Museum of Aviation will show the movie, Dream Big: Engineering Our World for free.

- Advertisement -

It’s sponsored by Raytheon.

The museum says the movie highlights innovative engineering marvels like the Falkirk Wheel.

You can catch the film beginning at 10 A.M. Friday and Saturday inside Scott Theater in the Eagle Building.