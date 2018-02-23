Juveniles steal car, crash into old Piggly Wiggly during police chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two juveniles were busted by police after crashing into a vacant Piggly Wiggly in Macon while trying to escape police.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office took the two males into custody around 7 p.m. after receiving a call of a stolen vehicle. Investigators say deputies spotted the vehicle while responding to the call, but when they tried to stop the car, the juvenile driver tried to speed away.

Police say during a brief chase, the driver crashed into the vacant Piggly Wiggly on Napier Ave.

The two juveniles were detained by police and one of them was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.