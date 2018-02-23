Cat of the week: Tobe

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is Tobe (pronounced Toby). He is a tuxedo cat who is about five months old.

Tobe is very affectionate. He loves to cuddle and have lots of attention. Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says he is also playful, especially when around his brother Hooper.

Tobe and Hooper are nicknamed the “pirate cats” because they have eye injuries. When they were younger, an infection occurred around each of the cats’ eye. After being checked out by a local veterinarian, neither Tobe or Hooper feel any pain. In fact, they both see fine out of each eye!

These two cats have a very special bond, and the staff at Kitty City Cat Rescue would love to see them get adopted together.

If you’re interested in adopting Tobe and Hooper or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.