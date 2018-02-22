Rubio grilled by Parkland shooting students, parent

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky, left, asks Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., if he will continue to accept money from the NRA during a CNN town hall in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday night. Reuters

Rubio said he supported raising the age limit on rifle purchases to 21 and “gun-violence restraining orders,” but he repeatedly stressed that the issue of gun control is complex.

Both Nelson and Deutch said they supported a total ban on assault weapons.

The NRA, the nation’s largest pro-gun organization, was represented by spokeswoman Dana Loesch who pointed the finger at lax reporting by states to a gun database system, the lack of a federally mandated standard, and missed “red flags” by law enforcement on potentially dangerous individuals.

“We have to have better protocol to follow up on those red flags,” Loesch said. “We have to follow up on protocol and why are the states not complying with this law.”

She maintained that a “deranged” person like Cruz should have never gotten a gun if everyone did what they were supposed to do and if “good guys with guns” were there to protect the students.

Tapper noted that President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott both declined invitations to attend the town hall, but the panelists still discussed Trump’s suggestion during

a meeting with relatives and friends of victims earlier in the day that arming teachers could prevent school shootings.

All three legislators said they disagreed with Trump. Nelson called it a “terrible idea.”

Earlier in the day, thousands of students, including some from Stoneman Douglas, protested in front of Florida’s Old Capitol after the state legislature voted down a bill to ban purchases of assault rifles — like the one Cruz allegedly used in his attack.

“Why do we have to be ones to do this?” Stoneman Douglas senior Ryan Deitsch, who was hiding in a closet during the attack, said at the town hall. “Why do we have to march on Washington just to save innocent lives.”

The town hall was also attended by Broward County

Sheriff Scott Israel who asked lawmakers to give law enforcement “more power” to take guns away from dangerous people and said that deputies would now be armed with rifles in Broward County schools.

The night ended with Max Schachter, who lost his 14-year-old son Alex, reading a poem written by the teen comparing life to a roller coaster.

“It may be too much for you at times, the twists the turns, the upside downs,” he read. “But you get back up, you keep chugging along. And eventually, it comes to a stop. You won’t know when or how but you will know that’ll be time to get off and start anew.”