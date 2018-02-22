Missouri governor indicted on invasion of privacy charge related to affair

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens St Louis Metro Police

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

Gardner declined comment beyond a brief news release, but spokeswoman Susan Ryan confirmed the indictment stemmed from a photo Greitens allegedly took of the woman.

Greitens, a Republican on his first term, was taken into custody in St. Louis and released on his own recognizance, Ryan said.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took the compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair.

A news release from Gardner says it is a felony if a person transmits an image “in a manner that allows access to that image via a computer.”

Greitens dismissed the allegations in a statement posted to his Facebook page, calling the indictment a “misguided political decision.”

“I look forward to the legal remedies to reverse this action,” Greitens said. “This will not for a moment deter me from doing the important work of the great people of Missouri.”

Greitens has admitted to the extramarital affair but has repeatedly denied blackmailing the woman, but has repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether he took a photo.