Meryl Streep blasts Weinstein for using her words in his legal defense

Harvey Weinstein and Meryl Streep in 2012 at the Australian Academy of Cinema And Television Arts International Awards Ceremony at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. John Shearer / WireImage file

The filing written by attorneys Phyllis Kupferstein and Mary Flynn also questioned the veracity of claims that the women who sued were under duress because of threats Weinstein made if they complained. It cited

Gwyneth Paltrow as an example, saying she went on to work with Weinstein and win an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998 after he was accused of harassing her during the filming of “Emma” in 1994.

“Paltrow was not so offended that she refused to work with Weinstein again, nor did her career suffer as a result of her rebuffing his alleged advances,” the court papers said.

The filing also cites Jennifer Lawrence telling Oprah Winfrey that she had known Weinstein since she was 20 and said “he had only ever been nice to me,” according to the filing

Representatives for Lawrence and Paltrow did not immediately reply to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Attorney Elizabeth Fegan, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of six actresses, said her team looks forward to showing that “Weinstein and his enablers should be held responsible for decades of assaults and cover-ups.”

“If Weinstein thinks he will win by twisting women’s words against them, he fails to understand the law on sexual assault and the depravity of his own conduct,” Fegan wrote in reply to an email.

At least 75 women have told the news media that Weinstein harassed, behaved inappropriately toward them or assaulted them. Authorities in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London are investigating.

The filing by Weinstein’s lawyers came the same day other defendants in the suit, including The Weinstein Co., sought to dismiss the legal action. The company Weinstein co-founded with his brother said it was unaware of Harvey Weinstein’s conduct and that he was solely responsible for his actions.