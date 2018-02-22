Judges give skaters from their own countries better scores in PyeongChang

Lorrie Parker, for example, is a member of US Figure Skating’s board of directors, but no rules barred her from judging Adam Rippon and other American skaters in both team men’s events as well as the individual men’s free program. In fact, in the individual men’s free skate, she was the source of the highest scores that all three American skaters received. For Rippon, Chen and Vincent Zhou, that translated to up to 10.2 more points than the average judge on the panel.

The three other U.S. judges in PyeongChang showed the same scoring behavior as Parker – scores above the mean for American skaters, below the mean for rival nations, according to data reviewed by NBC News.

US Figure Skating did not respond to requests for comment and did not make Parker available for an interview.

The president of U.S. Figure Skating, Sam Auxier, is not judging in PyeongChang and had recused himself from evaluating recent high stakes international competitions. When he was the federation’s vice president, he had judged at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The International Skating Union, the international governing body for figure skating, did not respond to requests for comment. Before the Olympics, the ISU said in a statement to NBC News that it has a “robust” procedure for monitoring judges, including penalties for over-marking skaters.

“The cancellation of anonymity makes it possible to trace not only the quality of judging,” the union said, “but also any bias. Judges who make mistakes and/or are over marking skaters receive a warning and can be penalized by the ISU.”

The union said it was a “priority to do its utmost to guarantee a fair result” during the PyeongChang Games.

The other judges

Parker was far from alone in the pattern of favoring those from her country. The other 40-plus judges from around the world tended to score their own skaters higher as well, according to scores analyzed by NBC News and also reviewed by Zitzewitz.

The scoring from the team and individual skating events through Feb. 21, with nine judges evaluating 226 performances, works out to more than 2,000 judges’ scores to evaluate. This, said Zitzewitz, means his findings are statistically significant.

During the pairs competition, the Chinese judge, Feng Huang, awarded the highest scores to the eventual silver medalists, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, giving scores a total of 6.75 points more than the combined average from the short and free programs. At the same time, Huang gave the lowest scores among all the judges to the gold medalists, Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany, more than 11 points below the average from the panel.

ice dancing, the Turkish judge, Tanay Ozkan Silaoglu, gave Turkish skaters Alisa Agafonova and Alper Ucar their highest scores in both the short and free programs. If that was the prevailing score, the Turkish team would have finished in 13th place rather than 19th.

In the team ice dancing short program, the Chinese judge, Tianyi Zhang, generally gave lower than average scores to skaters until the Chinese pair, Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu, hit the ice. Then, the Chinese judge awarded the highest score of all the judges, 10 percent more than the mean. The Chinese pair finished seventh.

If all judges had given the same score as Zhang, they would have been fifth. And if all Chinese skaters got scores like that, it would have been good enough for the Chinese team to make it to the finals. Instead they did not make the final cut.

In the same team event, the Canadian judge, Leanna Caron, gave lower than average scores to most competitors. Her highest score, however, went to the Canadian team, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu of China compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Outside of the team competition, Caron, who is also head of the Canadian national figure skating federation, consistently scored Canadian teams higher than the other judges. In the ice dance free skate, she scored Canadian pairs Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier higher than all of her fellow judges. She scored Virtue and Moir, who won the event, the second highest of all of the judges.

The team men’s free skate also offered a window into how scoring can play out when judges are not evaluating a skater from their own countries. The Kazakh judge gave lower scores than most of the rest of the panel to all of the skaters in the competition. The Austrian judge gave higher scores to just about everyone. The Hungarian judge was consistently close to the average. None of those judges were evaluating skaters from their home countries.

To date, the judging at PyeongChang has not sparked the kind of controversy seen in other Olympics. Perhaps the most notorious incident occurred in 2002 at Salt Lake City, when a French judge admitted to colluding to help fix the pairs competition.