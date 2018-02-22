GHSA boys basketball Sweet 16 scores from Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second round of the GHSA’s basketball playoffs is complete. The quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are Middle Georgia’s scores from Wednesday:
BOYS:
Baldwin 60, Americus-Sumter 57
Central-Macon 62, Long County 49
Central-Talbotton 57, Dooly County 31
Greenforest 58, Stratford 56
Macon County 68, Terrell County 66
Thomasville 72, Dublin 60
Vidalia 62, Washington County 56
Warner Robins 99, Eagle’s Landing 82
Woodville-Tompkins 62, GMC 51
