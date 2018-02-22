GHSA boys basketball Sweet 16 scores from Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second round of the GHSA’s basketball playoffs is complete. The quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are Middle Georgia’s scores from Wednesday:

BOYS:

Baldwin 60, Americus-Sumter 57

Central-Macon 62, Long County 49

Central-Talbotton 57, Dooly County 31

Greenforest 58, Stratford 56

Macon County 68, Terrell County 66

Thomasville 72, Dublin 60

Vidalia 62, Washington County 56

Warner Robins 99, Eagle’s Landing 82

Woodville-Tompkins 62, GMC 51

