VIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The assistant principal and athletic director at Baldwin High School is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after police found a dead dog on his property Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Henry Hankerson turned himself in after deputies investigated his property at 471 Bostwick Circle in Vidalia. While at the home, deputies say they found a dead dog and ‘deplorable living conditions.’ The post didn’t elaborate as to why the conditions were ‘deplorable.’

The sheriff’s office says Hankerson has been released on a $5,000 bond. The cruelty to animals charge is a misdemeanor.

41NBC has spoken to Hankerson in the past, most recently in April 2017 about scoreboard improvements to the Baldwin athletic fields. We’ll continue to update this story.