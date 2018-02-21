Warm weather hangs around, ahead of a wet weekend

Good Evening!

Hope everyone enjoyed the record setting warmth here in Middle Georgia! I certainly did! Although we saw a few showers earlier, we are drying out as we head into the evening, but it is still possible that we could see fog by tomorrow morning.

Thursday:

High pressure is currently blocking us from seeing the very strong cold front that is just to our west. This will actually allow us to see some clearing through the day for Thursday and get our highs up to the 80’s once again.

The Rest of The Week:

Looks like we will be staying mostly dry with just a few showers possible by Friday afternoon/evening. We will also be staying warm with highs staying in the 80’s through the week.



Weekend:

If you are headed to the races this weekend, just know that right now it is looking like Saturday should be staying dry, but Sunday is a different story… sorry race fans. Heavy rain is expected to continue from Sunday into Monday afternoon/evening. Things could still change, but I don’t expect the race to still happen Sunday afternoon

Hope you have a great evening and stay cool out there!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves