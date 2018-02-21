Vonn takes bronze, Goggia wins

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Lindsey Vonn fell a little short of winning her second women’s Olympic downhill gold medal.

The American came away with the bronze by finishing 0.47 seconds behind the gold medal-winning Sofia Goggia (GOH’-jah) of Italy. The 33-year-old Vonn becomes the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.22 seconds to hold off Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.09 seconds.

Elsewhere at the Winter Games:

– The United States has won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s cross-country skiing, and Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen has become the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time by taking bronze at the Pyeongchang Games. The Americans posted the fastest time in the semifinals to start on the front row in the finals. Jessica Diggins passed the Swedes and the Norwegians on the final lap to make history in a major upset. Sweden took silver. Bjoergen and teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla won the bronze.

– Russian figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva were the leaders after their record-setting performances in the short program. The 15-year-old Zagitova performed a flawless “Black Swan” routine to score 82.92 points inside Gangneung Ice Arena. That topped the score of 81.61 that Medvedeva put up three skaters ahead of her, a record that held for about 15 minutes. Mirai Nagasu was the top American in ninth place, just ahead of teammates Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell.

– The U.S. men’s hockey team has ended its medal hopes with a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic in a shootout. Petr Kouka scored in the fifth round and Pavel Francouz was perfect in the shootout, sending the Czechs into the semifinals. Ryan Donato and Jim Slater scored for the Americans.

– Russian women’s curling coach Sergei Belano says he is convinced a Russian curler charged with doping was slipped meldonium without his knowledge. Belano says he doesn’t believe Alexander Krushelnitsky would have taken the drug because it would be foolish to do so.