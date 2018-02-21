Truck hit by train carrying lawmakers entered tracks after gates down: NTSB

An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of the U.S. Congress from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia is seen after colliding with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia on Jan. 31, 2018. Justin Ide / Crozet Volunteer Fire Department via Reuters

The report said investigators are also coordinating additional passenger and witness interviews. A spokesman for the NTSB said that as of Wednesday, investigators had not yet interviewed the truck driver.

The Albemarle County Police Department had received reports about the safety gates malfunctioning dating back to 2010. Six people called police between 2010 and 2016 to report problems with the crossing gates, including complaints that they were staying down for an extended period of time, and that one gate was up while the other was down, according to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

CSX Corp. owns the stretch of track where the crash occurred but leases it to Buckingham Branch Railroad, which is responsible for maintaining it.

Carrie Brown, Buckingham’s human resources manager, declined to comment on the NTSB’s preliminary report or whether Buckingham was aware of the complaints about the safety gates before the crash.

“It’s still under investigation. … The NTSB will finish releasing the results and we’ll look at them,” she said.

Boyd McCauley, the founder of the trash company, Time Disposal, identified the truck driver as Dana Naylor Jr. He said Naylor, 30, is a longtime employee who was familiar with the railroad crossing, which is located at an intersection at the top of a hill where visibility is limited.

“Dana had been running that same route for seven years. He crossed that track once a week,” McCauley said.

Online court records show that Naylor has a history of motor vehicle infractions dating back to 2008, including driving an uninspected vehicle, failing to display license plates, having an improper exhaust system and failing to wear a seat belt. The infractions appear to be related to maintenance and inspection of his vehicles, not moving violations.

He was also convicted of possession of marijuana in 2011 and resisting arrest in 2009.

McCauley did not immediately return calls Wednesday seeking comment on Naylor’s driving record or the NTSB’s preliminary report.

In an earlier interview, McCauley said Naylor is devastated by the loss of Foley, who died despite life-saving efforts by several congressmen on the train who are also doctors.

“Survivor’s remorse,” McCauley said.