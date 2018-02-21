Man killed in south Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting that took place on Ruben Dr, near Hightower Rd in Macon.

Just before 1 a.m., it was reported that several shots were fired in the area. When residents walked outside, they found 42-year-old Christopher Battle lying in the doorway of his residence.

No suspect information is available at this time. We will continue to update this story as details become available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.