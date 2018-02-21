GHSA basketball Sweet 16 scores from Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One day of second round playoff games down, one more to go! Here are Middle Georgia’s scores from Wednesday:
BOYS:
Westside 75, Crisp County 64
Wilkinson County 74, Drew Charter 53
GIRLS:
Bowdon 48, GMC 37
Calvary Day 64, Tattnall Square 41
Carver-Columbus 84, Baldwin 65
Dodge County 70, Early County 58
Fitzgerald 68, Washington County 65
Lovejoy 52, Northside-Warner Robins 23
Peach County 53, Pierce County 42
Stratford 56, Landmark Christian 41
Tattnall County 54, Central-Macon 45
Telfair County 63, Calhoun County 54
Terrell County 47, Taylor County 45
Wilcox County 54, Macon County 45