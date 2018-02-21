GHSA basketball Sweet 16 scores from Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One day of second round playoff games down, one more to go! Here are Middle Georgia’s scores from Wednesday:

BOYS:

Westside 75, Crisp County 64

Wilkinson County 74, Drew Charter 53

GIRLS:

Bowdon 48, GMC 37

Calvary Day 64, Tattnall Square 41

Carver-Columbus 84, Baldwin 65

Dodge County 70, Early County 58

Fitzgerald 68, Washington County 65

Lovejoy 52, Northside-Warner Robins 23

Peach County 53, Pierce County 42

Stratford 56, Landmark Christian 41

Tattnall County 54, Central-Macon 45

Telfair County 63, Calhoun County 54

Terrell County 47, Taylor County 45

Wilcox County 54, Macon County 45