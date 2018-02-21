Every U.S. gold medal winner from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Gold medalist Red Gerard of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s snowboard slopestyle on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 11, 2018 in PyeongChang-gun, South Korea. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Name:

Red Gerard

Sport: Snowboarding

Category: Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Age: 17

Hometown: Silverthorne, Colorado

Instagram:

@redgerard Twitter: @RedmondGerard

In an upset, Gerard netted the United States

its first 2018 Winter Olympics gold medal on Feb. 11 (Feb. 10 ET) when he beat out 11 other competitors in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle competition.

Related:

The story of Red Gerard, USA’s first gold medalist in 2018

Gerard, 17, who was the only U.S. competitor to reach the final, managed to claw his way from last place heading into his third and final run on the slope. He earned a score of 87.16 from the judges, just enough to beat out silver medalist

Max Parrot of Canada.

Gerard didn’t even have the Olympics in mind a year ago.

“I’ve never really found myself thinking about” the Olympics, Gerard said when asked about the games last year. “I feel like there’s just always so much stuff going around that I want to pay attention to. And [the Olympics] are just far ahead, so whatever.”