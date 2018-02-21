Billy Graham, pastor to presidents and the masses, dead at age 99

Graham at his home in the mountains of Montreat, North Carolina, on July 25, 2006. Charles Ommanney / Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama tweeted that Graham was a “humble servant who prayed for so many — and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans.”

Televangelist Joel Osteen remembered Graham as a “hero” and tweeted, “Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew.”

And the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, recalled the influence Graham had on his household in the 1950s and 1960s.

“There was no question that the Dolans were a Catholic family, firm in our faith, but in our household there was always respect and admiration for Billy Graham and the work he was doing to bring people to God,” Dolan said in a statement.

“Whether it was one of his famous Crusades, radio programs, television specials, or meeting and counseling the presidents, Billy Graham seemed to be everywhere, always with the same message: Jesus is your Savior, and wants you to be happy with Him forever.”

Graham is survived by his sister, five children, 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, DeMoss said.

The funeral message will be given by his son Franklin and other family members will make remarks. Graham will be buried beside to his wife’s grave in a casket made by inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola in 2006. Franklin Graham preached there in 2005, and after learning the inmates were making caskets for fellow inmates he asked if they could make one for his father and mother, DeMoss said.

Invitations to the funeral will be extended to President Trump, Vice President Pence and to former presidents among others, DeMoss said.

Trump ordered that on the day of Graham’s burial flags will be flown at half-staff.