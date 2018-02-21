Billy Graham, 'America's pastor,' dead at age 99

Reverend Billy Graham poses for a portrait in 1968. Getty Images / Getty Images

Graham was known for his sense of humor and for maintaining a nonpartisan Christian view, which earned him some criticism. But his dedication to ministry and unity is long evident and best remembered in his refusal to pay heed to segregation policies, forcing churches to integrate for his services.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. counted Graham as a close friend and ally, once remarking, “Had it not been for the ministry of my good friend Dr. Billy Graham, my work in the Civil Rights Movement would not have been as successful as it has been.”

His son, Franklin Graham, took over his ministries, while Graham returned to a quiet life in North Carolina — not far from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

“My home is in Heaven,” Graham habitually said. “I’m just traveling through this world.”

Vice President Mike Pence called Graham one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century.

“Billy Graham’s ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions,” the vice president said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry also tweeted his condolences, calling Graham “an extraordinary man.”

The archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, recalled the influence Graham had on his household in the 1950s and 1960s.

“There was no question that the Dolans were a Catholic family, firm in our faith, but in our household there was always respect and admiration for Billy Graham and the work he was doing to bring people to God,” Dolan said in a statement.

“Whether it was one of his famous Crusades, radio programs, television specials, or meeting and counseling the presidents, Billy Graham seemed to be everywhere, always with the same message: Jesus is your Savior, and wants you to be happy with Him forever.”