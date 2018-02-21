The B.S. Report: Support the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight new members in ceremonies in downtown Macon.

Friday night, I’ll be honored to again emcee the jacket ceremony. Then on Saturday night at the City Auditorium, the induction ceremony will take place. You are invited to go to the Fan Fest on Saturday – free admission – at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Museum. You can meet the eight inductees and look around at one of the best state sports museums you will ever see.

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is the state sports museum, but since it is in downtown Macon it is our responsibility to keep it alive. The last thing we would want is a repeat of what happened at the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, which did not survive. The problem is… I’m not sure how many of you may even know the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is in downtown Macon.

It’s been there 20 years, but there’s occasionally an identity crisis. Not many people realize the jewel we have here in Middle Georgia. This museum could be anywhere else in the state, and believe me, they’ve tried to move it to Atlanta. But we have it here. It’s a huge facility that recognizes the tremendous sports history we have in Georgia. Consider this your invitation to visit the Hall of Fame museum on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

If you are a sports fan, you’ve got to go. They’ve got different displays of the tremendous athletes that are in the Hall of Fame, along with recognition of the history for every major sports team – and a huge area highlighting high school sports.

The museum is also a destination for meetings or events. If you have an activity or an event in need of a venue, have it at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Just go – make the Hall of Fame relevant by letting others know what we have in our town.

If this museum were in another city in Georgia, we’d wonder why it’s not in Macon. Well, we have it, and we must protect it by going and participating in the events at the Hall of Fame. This weekend, former Georgia star Champ Bailey, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, former Crawford County basketball star Kenny “Sky” Walker, three-time gold medal Olympian Angelo Taylor, former Auburn star Tracy Rocker, Georgia golf coach Chris Haack, former Hawks and Flames owner Tom Cousins and Terry Moody Hancock, the first Georgia women’s golfer to play on the LPGA tour – will all go into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

And again, come meet the inductees Saturday at 1:00 – free admission – for the Fan Fest at the Hall of Fame museum on Cherry Street in downtown Macon. We hope to see you there.