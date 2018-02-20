Work for it. What Trump's tough new Medicaid rules mean.

Tara Bassett, a development specialist, touches the knee of Kimberly Singleton for support during a presentation at Bridgehaven Mental Health Services. Raymond Thompson Jr / for NBC News

Bridgehaven receives its funding overwhelmingly from Medicaid and its administrators are preparing for reams of new red tape with no obvious way to add staff to help. Bassett, who came to the clinic after her career in news was interrupted by depression, says she’s on Medicaid herself and will be dealing with the rule changes.

“We don’t know how it’s going to impact our organization, we just know it’s a frightening prospect,” said Ramona Johnson, the clinic’s CEO and president. “We don’t want to shrink.”

Johnson sympathizes with the intent of the health changes. Like the governor, Bridgehaven believes work is critical to building up self-esteem and independence. Downstairs from the meeting, a member-run general store teaches people skills like using a cash register and restocking inventory. Some of their most productive staff started out as clients.

“There are many of us who are working and doing everything we can,” Bassett said. “A huge percentage of people on Medicaid are already working.”

What they don’t understand is how the new requirements are likely to help. Their fear is that a person who loses coverage, either by not being able to work or by failing to figure out the new requirements, could fall into a spiral that makes employment even harder.

“The thing I worry about is the unforeseen consequences,” said Brandon Banks, 36, a peer support specialist at the clinic. “If someone is in a crisis and doesn’t submit their paperwork … if somebody loses their medications, they could end up back on the street.”

“They could die,” added Cody Williamson, 35, one of Banks’ clients. “If I don’t get meds, I will be suicidal.”

Cody Williamson speaks to Brandon Banks, a peer support specialist at Bridgehaven Mental Health Services in Louisville, Ky. Raymond Thomspon Jr / for NBC News

Williamson considers himself one of the clinic’s success stories. He says he arrived after a suicide attempt put him in the hospital for an extended period and left him with a tracheal tube. At the time he was “550 pounds of depressed.” Since then he’s lost hundreds of pounds and built a tight relationship with Bridgehaven members, where he’s earned a reputation for his Beyoncé renditions at open mic nights.

For now, his disability status means he’s exempt from the changes. But his improvement has been dramatic enough that he’s not sure how long it will continue and he’s afraid of being pushed too hard, too fast. He’s especially worried about others who don’t have the same support network.

“It’s amazing how fast I can fall,” he said.