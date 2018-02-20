Uber-Eats driver arrested and charged in customer’s death

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – an Uber-Eats driver in Atlanta is now facing charges after police say he shot and killed a customer over the weekend.

30-year-old Robert Bivins was arrested Monday and charged with Felony Murder.

Authorities say he delivered food to 30-year-old Ryan Thorton Saturday evening.

The men got into an argument before authorities say the driver shot his customer several times.

Thornton died at a hospital.

Uber released a statement saying they were saddened by the news and are working with Atlanta Police.