Partygoer accused of stealing thumb from $4.5 million 'cultural treasure'

By
NBCnews
-
0

BEIJING — Chinese authorities have called for a “severe punishment” to be imposed after a 2,000-year-old terra-cotta warrior’s thumb was stolen while being displayed in the U.S.

According to an arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Michael Rohana broke off the thumb after taking a selfie with one of the statues during an Ugly Sweater Party at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

- Advertisement -

Known as “The Cavalryman,” the warrior is worth $4.5 million.

The incident occurred on Dec. 21 but museum staff didn’t notice the missing thumb until Jan. 8. The FBI traced it to Rohana five days later.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that Rohana, who is from Delaware, admitted hiding it in his desk drawer. NBC News could not immediately confirm that report.

It was unclear whether Rohana had legal representation early Tuesday.

The Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center, which loaned 10 of the terra-cotta sculptures to the American museum, said it was the first such incident in more than four decades of organizing overseas exhibitions.

“We call for the American side to punish this act of theft and vandalizing of a precious cultural treasure of mankind,” an official with the center told state-run Beijing Youth Daily on Monday.

The Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center also announced plans to claim compensation.

Image: Terra-cotta warriors

Report a Typo
SHARE