Parkland students travel to Florida capital to push gun reform

Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is overcome with emotion in the east gallery of the House of Representatives after the representatives voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Florida on Feb 20. Mark Wallheiser / AP

Meanwhile, The Florida state lawmakers voted down a motion to take up a bill that would have banned assault rifles Tuesday afternoon, effectively killing the measure this legislative session, according to The Associated Press. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote.

Emma González, another Parkland student at the school who has called for “common sense” in America’s gun laws, tweeted that the move would not be forgotten.

“How could they do that to us ? Are you Kidding me ??? #NeverAgain We are not forgetting this come Midterm Elections – the Anger that I feel right now is indescribable,” she said on Twitter.

The students on the bus were still going to continue calling for change in Tallahassee on Wednesday with a planned #NeverAgain rally to support “common sense gun control.”

And they and their

fellow students have organized another event on March 24 in Washington called the “March for Our Lives.”

Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, and Steve Spielberg all said on Tuesday that they were each donating $500,000 to the march.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

Kyle Kashuv, a 16-year-old student from Parkland, said he was pro-gun prior to the shooting.

“I had no issue with anyone having a gun of any caliber,” said Kashuv, as he rode in the bus to Tallahassee. “I was all for it. But after the situation, I realized we have some issues in our society and it has to be addressed.

