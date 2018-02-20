Near record breaking temperatures expected in Middle Georgia this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As warm, moist air continues to flow across the southeastern states from the Gulf of Mexico, temperatures will climb with daytime heating.

Temperatures across Middle Georgia this week will get close to tying or breaking records.

Tuesday – Forecast: 80°, Record: 80° (1986)

Wednesday – Forecast: 80°, Record: 81° (1976)

Thursday – Forecast: 80°, Record: 83° (1962)

Friday – Forecast: 82°, Record: 81° (1980)

Saturday – Forecast: 81°, Record: 81° (2017)

A cold front will swing through Middle Georgia this weekend. With it, comes a drop in temperatures and a bit of a cool down. Highs are likely to top out in the upper-low 70’s Sunday and Monday.

