Mueller files new charge against lawyer accused of lying to investigators

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed a new charge against an attorney accused of lying to investigators in the Russia investigation.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged for making false statements about his communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

- Advertisement -

Gates and his longtime business associate, former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, were charged in October with money laundering, conspiracy and other offenses after being investigated by Mueller.

The new charge was announced Tuesday, just days after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Van Der Zwaan is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for updates.