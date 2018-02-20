Milledgeville man sentenced to 10 years for gun possession

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge handed down a 10 year prison sentence to a Milledgeville man who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler says Martell McCoy was arrested in June 2016 at a home on Helen Circle in Milledgeville after being barred from the home by court order.

When police went inside the home they found cocaine and a pistol. The news release says McCoy had prior convictions for drug distribution charges and aggravated assault.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.