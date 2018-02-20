Man dies after single-car accident on I-475

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man has died from injuries sustained in a car accident.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 51-year-old James Holcomb was traveling north on Interstate 475 Monday, when he struck a concrete pole near the Thomaston Rd exit.

Holcomb was taken to Navicent Hospital, and was pronounced dead from internal injuries at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the eighth traffic-related death in Macon in 2018. There have been seven fatal crashes and one pedestrian fatality.