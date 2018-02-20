Lawyer who is oligarch's son-in-law pleads guilty in Russia probe

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged for making false statements. Skadden

Manafort and Gates were also working on behalf of Tymoshenko’s rivals, including ousted president Viktor Yanukovych.

The New York Times reported in September that Manafort arranged for the Skadden firm to do the work — and that prosecutors were asking questions about it.

According to prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, van der Zwaan leaked the report and talking points from the law firm — which was supposed to be independent in the matter — to Gates.

When van der Zwaan was questioned Nov. 3, he claimed that his last communication with Gates was an “innocuous” text message in mid-August 2016, according to court documents. He also said his last communication with someone described as “Person A” — a Ukrainian-based associate of Manafort — was in 2014; he further claimed that he did not know why a 2016 email exchange with Person A was not turned over to Mueller.

But, according to federal prosecutors, van der Zwaan spoke with both Gates and Person A in September 2016 regarding the Tymoshenko report. Then after Gates sent him a Ukrainian criminal complaint, he called Person A to discuss the possibility that they, along with a former Ukrainian minister and Manafort, could face criminal charges.

Van der Zwaan surreptitiously recorded calls, including one with a superior at Skadden, and he deleted emails, including one in which Person A asked him to use an encrypted app, that he knew Mueller had requested from Skadden, he admitted.

The plea agreement says that van der Zwaan was also questioned Dec. 1, but neither that document nor his statement of offense outlined how he misled investigators during that second session.

Van der Zwaan, a Dutch citizen who was born in Brussels, has been in the U.S. since he was questioned in November. The FBI has seized his passport and his travel is restricted to Washington and New York until he is sentenced.

Rick Gates departs Federal District Court on Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington.

The charge against van der Zwaan was announced just days after Mueller

indicted 13 Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump attorney Ty Cobb declined to comment, saying that the case, like the Manafort and Gates indictments, is not related in any way to the White House.

If van der Zwaan pleads guilty, he will be the fourth person to cut a deal with Mueller. The others are:

Mike Flynn: Trump’s short-tenured national security advisor pleaded guilty in December to a charge of making false statements to the FBI about his communications with Russia after the election but before the inauguration — allegedly made at the urging of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Flynn’s former deputy, K.T. McFarland.

George Papadopoulos: The former Trump campaign advisor secretly pleaded guilty in October to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians — communications that Manafort was allegedly knew about.