How the Parkland survivors became advocates for gun reform

Student Angelia Lazo holds up a sign while standing near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The desire to organize and speak out is also an effective way for the teens to work through their trauma, according to Dr. Daniel Schechter, director of stress, trauma, and resilience in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at New York University Langone Health.

“It is a coping mechanism. Trying to find a solution and actively trying to affect the world — and their close interpersonal world was very damaged — and they’re trying to repair that,” he said.

Their age is also a factor since teenagers are more likely to take risks and have less fear of speaking out, Schechter said.

“I think you could see other kinds of sadness and anxieties that come out, but I think overall it’s kind of a perfect opportunity for all these adolescents to help us wake up,” Schechter said. “I think they will not regret this.”

Sofie Whitney, 18, a senior, said: “We are experiencing support that we never could have imagined in a million years. People from all over world backing us up and it’s surreal.”

Actor George Clooney and his human-rights lawyer wife, Amal, said Tuesday they will donate $500,000 to help pay for the march.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement, adding, “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.”

Oprah Winfrey praised the move and said she would also donate $500,000. Film legend Steven Spielberg also joined in with a $500,000 donation, Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw said.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

Chadwick said she was surprised by the reception, so far.

“We’re high school students. I’m a junior, and I’m 16 years old, and people are taking me seriously. People are telling us they want to see us run for president. It’s heartwarming to see us get this kind of support,” she said. “We’re teenagers putting this together. We’re teens and it shows you the impact young people can have.”

The students’ response to the tragedy inspired some poorly-thought-out responses from an aide of a Florida state lawmaker. State Rep. Shawn Harrison said he placed his aide on leave after the aide, Benjamin Kelly, in an email to a reporter from the Tampa Bay Times falsely claimed some of the students were “actors,”

the newspaper reported.

Harrison later said the Kelly, his district secretary, was fired.

Tonight Mr. Kelly was terminated from his position as my District Secretary. I am appalled at and strongly denounce his comments about the Parkland students. I am again sorry for any pain this has caused the grieving families of this tragedy. — Shawn Harrison (@Shawnfor63) February 21, 2018

“I am appalled at and strongly denounce his comments about the Parkland students. I am again sorry for any pain this has caused the grieving families of this tragedy,” Harrison tweeted.

CORRECTION (Feb. 20, 2018, 5:15 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misspelled the last name of the director of stress, trauma, and resilience in the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at New York University Langone. He is Daniel Schechter, not Schecter.