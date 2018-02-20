Harassed, hit on, fed up: Women in medicine want their #MeToo

Teresa Goodell, a nurse in the Portland, Oregon, area, says part of why workplace sexual harassment persists in medicine is due to the “culture of hospitals and the whole culture of healthcare in general, which is very hierarchical.” Amanda Lucier / Amanda Lucier for NBC

She didn’t report the incidents.

“It’s very hard to speak up,” Goodell said. “Sometimes nurses treat other nurses badly for pursuing harassment claims, and that’s just wrong. When you’re doing something like this, it’s so key that you have support, that you have people believe you, and if you don’t, it’s very, very hard to do because it’s an uphill battle the whole way.”

Last year, Elyria Memorial joined the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center system, which said that it was unable to comment on an incident from more than three decades ago. The hospital added that it is “committed to providing a work environment that is free from all forms of discrimination and conduct that can be considered harassing, coercive or disruptive, including sexual harassment.”

Vulnerable residents and nurses

Some women said that as they advanced in their careers, sexual harassment became less of an issue.

“If somebody made a comment to me now that I’m an attending, I would not feel nearly as scared to bring it to the attention of somebody, because I have power. There’s nothing really scaring me,” said Dr. Erin Qualter, 42, an attending neonatologist at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey.

She said that she has had only positive experiences at her current workplace, but worried about residents in any medical program, who are vulnerable to abuse.

“They’re so subservient, and they don’t have any power,” she said.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which sets requirements for programs and institutions that employ residents and fellows in training, said that all institutions are required to have policies in place to address reports of harassment.

For Dani Stringer, a pediatric nurse practitioner in Arizona who runs a website for parents called

KidNurse, speaking up felt like an automatic career killer.

She said she had a professor in a community college’s nursing program who pulled her aside to go over a paper during class and told her, “I’ve noticed you like to wear shirts that zip down in the front. I really like that.”

The comment stunned Stringer — who was only 14 at the time. A prodigy, Stringer became the

country’s youngest-ever board-certified nurse practitioner at age 18.

Now 25, Stringer said she didn’t report him because she feared it would lead to her expulsion.

“It had so much power because I wanted to be a nurse so badly, and I know this professor taught a whole classroom full of future nurses,” she said.

Stringer recalled another time when she was completing clinical hours as a nurse practitioner student and the physician who owned the practice came up to her and, out of the blue, remarked on the drink she was sipping.

“He said, ‘You know, when you chew on your ice, it means that you’re sexually frustrated,’” she said.

But again, reporting the comment felt out of the question: “You’re a student there, and he owns the practice. You laugh it off and you just go on seeing patients.”

Stringer is not alone. Workplace sexual harassment is widespread, regardless of the industry, yet reporting it is not: While one in four women experience workplace harassment, up to 94 percent of them don’t file a complaint, according to a

report by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo, the

disheartening reason for this has become clear: With the risk of being shamed or retaliated against so high, it often doesn’t feel worth it to come forward.

Experts say that risk, plus other factors unique to medicine — such as the 24/7 nature of the job and easy access to beds and call rooms in hospitals — has allowed sexual harassment to proliferate in this particular field.

“I think that things can get pretty bad pretty quickly in medicine in a way that might not happen in other workplace environments as readily, because of seclusion and access to on-call rooms and the strong hierarchies and power differentials that are at play,” said Dr. Reshma Jagsi, a professor at the University of Michigan and director of the school’s Center for Bioethics and Social Sciences in Medicine.

Jagsi has had a longstanding interest in gender equality among medical professionals. Nearly two decades after the 1995 study in which more than half of all females in academic medicine said they had been sexually harassed, Jagsi decided to do a

survey of her own, asking top physician-scientists if they had been victims of workplace sexual harassment.

She said she had hoped her survey would be “good news” that showed massive progress since 1995. Instead, 30 percent of female doctors still reported that they had been sexually harassed. (Only four percent of male doctors responded that they had.)

“These were really quite bothersome findings,” Jagsi said. “I was both surprised and disappointed.”

The stress inside medicine

Dr. Paul Spector, a professor at the University of South Florida who studies occupational health psychology, has done numerous studies on violence and mistreatment of those in health care. He said the extreme stress of medicine contributes to the problem.

“When people are under stress, they’re more likely to lash out at others, so this is more likely to result in mistreatment,” he said. “It could be sexual harassment, but often sexual harassment is just a piece of the bigger mistreatment pie, where somebody might be making sexual comments, but they’re also making all sorts of other negative comments.”

Misbehavior does not always go without consequence. Some of the harshest punishments handed down are to the tune of millions: In 2012, Ani Chopourian, a former cardiac surgery physician assistant, won nearly $168 million against a Sacramento hospital after she said she was terminated for filing complaints of being sexually harassed by surgeons, an employment verdict believed to be among the

biggest in U.S. history for a single employee.

In 2009, Janet Bianco, a nurse in the Queens borough of New York City, was

awarded $15 million after reporting unwanted touching that resulted in a claim of sexual assault at Flushing Hospital. (Both Chopourian and Bianco declined to speak to NBC News.)

Still, harassment persists despite a multitude of guardrails to prevent it: All accredited hospitals and health care organizations must have a policy on sexual harassment enforced in order to maintain their accreditation, according to the Joint Commission, which accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.

Like sexual harassment victims in other industries, those in the medical profession are protected by the Title VII federal law that prohibits gender discrimination, according to Joshua P. Frank, a civil rights attorney specializing in employment law based in New York. Frank called it troubling that harassment was so rampant in a field where “people’s health and life is in your hands.”

And sexual harassment from colleagues is only part of the challenge of being a woman in medicine. There’s also sexual harassment from patients. Linda, a senior-level OBGYN and professor of obstetrics and gynecology in Seattle who asked to be identified by her first name only out of fear of career repercussions, said she received negative comments from men during her residency at a VA hospital, such as, “Oh, you can’t do my rectal exam because you’re too young and cute.”

“It’s definitely one of the reasons I went into OBGYN,” she said, “because I got tired of fighting male patients to be viewed as legitimate as a provider.”

And there’s pervasive sexism, too.

Dr. Sharon Lum, 51, an associate professor of surgery at who works with Raskin and Jenkins at Loma Linda University School of Medicine and is the medical director of the breast health center there, hopes the next generation of female surgeons will not have to deal with the “either really blatant or unconscious gender bias” that she has been subject to.

Image:

