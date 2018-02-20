Bleckley Co. School District considers arming employees

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County School District is in the “very early stages” of adopting a policy that would allow employees to carry guns on school property.

Superintendent Steve Smith says a draft of the proposal has been something the school district has looked at for more than a year, but still requires much more research to pass.

- Advertisement -

The school district posted a tweet following the deadly school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead saying it was looking at several measures to keep students safe, including arming teachers and doing active shooter training.

The policy proposal would require employees to be licensed and trained with the firearm. Smith would choose the weapons and quantity, and employees who were concealed carrying would have to have the gun in a holster. Otherwise, it would need to be locked in a safe. The employees with guns would also be subject to annual background checks.

You can read the policy draft in its entirety here.