$2 million beautification project wrapping up ahead of Forsythia Festival

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the first forsythia’s bloom in Forsyth, a $2 million beautification project that took six years to complete, is wrapping up – just in time for the city’s annual festival.

“We’re glad that it’s finally coming to a conclusion and we’re finally getting done with it,” Mayor Eric Wilson said.

The final phase of the project included widening and repaving Johnston St., adding sidewalks and bike lanes, and planting trees. Johnston St. is the road most visitors take from the interstate into downtown Forsyth.

“While it was being done it was an interruption to our merchants, but I thing they’d all agree that now that it’s done that it’s very nice and it puts a good foot forward for the city of Forsyth,” Wilson said.

The completed project, which was funded by a grant from the Department of Transportation, finishes up right as the Forsythia Festival begins.

“It’s great to see us making progress in the right direction, cleaning up the town it makes it more appealing to visitors,” the festival’s co-chair, Chrissy Donovan said.

Wilson expressed his pleasure in knowing visitors at the 31-year-old Forsythia Festival will enjoy the improvements the beautification project created.

