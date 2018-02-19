Warm work week on the way!

Good Evening!

After a warm day in the 80’s across Middle Georgia, we are expecting more of the same through the week. You might need an umbrella, though as we get further into the week.

Tonight:

Temperatures should stay pretty steady through the overnight hours with more humidity moving in as well as cloud cover expected by Tuesday AM. Overnight lows should only fall into the low 60’s and upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few periods of sun possible. It should still be a very warm day across the Southeast with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s once again.

the main threat for showers looks to be during the late afternoon evening.

- Advertisement -

Rest of the week: Much of the week looks to remain relatively unsettled weather-wise, but no days look to pose too much of a threat of strong storms. Right now the only real thunderstorm possibilities will be on Wednesday. Temperatures will be staying very warm and we could even see some record breaking highs across Georgia/

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves