Slightly better chance to see some sunshine in Middle Georgia this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As tropical air starts flowing back over the southeast, rain chances will continue to stay in the forecast. However, this week, there is a slightly better chance we’ll also see more sun in that 7-day as well.

Monday, a warm front will shift northward as winds pull warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico over the southeast. This pattern will allow for some clouds to develop over the area, but there will be moments of sunshine as well. As for rain chances, they will remain minimal for the beginning of the week, but we cannot completely rule them out of the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a cold front will be cutting across the southeast. While our in-house model shows a line of moderate rain near the front, the latest forecasting models show that line of precipitation breaking apart before entering Middle Georgia.

Rain chances will be really low on Thursday and Friday, so they have been removed from the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will continue to stay close to 80 degrees.

