Robbers tie up CVS employees, steal narcotics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The CVS Pharmacy on Gray Hwy in Macon was robbed just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

It was reported that two male suspects, wearing black hoodies and black pants entered the pharmacy and asked for “wipes”. Shortly after, a third suspect entered the store, wearing all black clothing, a mask that covered his face, and brandishing a handgun. The other two suspects also pulled out handguns and told the pharmacist, the cashier, and night manager to go to the back of the pharmacy.

The suspects used zip ties to tie the night manager and cashier’s hands behind their backs. The pharmacist was forced to open a safe that contained narcotics. During the robbery, one of the suspects hit the pharmacist over the head with the butt of his handgun.

Once the three suspects cleared the safe of narcotics, they fled the pharmacy through a small window, located at the drive thru. No money was taken.

The pharmacist was treated for a minor injury to the head. No one else was injured.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-746-9441 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.