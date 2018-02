People stand at the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

- Advertisement -

McNeill, the defense attorney, has said that she will seek a plea deal in the case, where Cruz would

agree to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder if prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors have said it is too early to say whether or not they will be offering the teen any type of plea deal.

Cruz had already been ordered to be held without bail at the Broward County Main Jail, following his

first court appearance on Thursday.