Mental health agency examined Nikolas Cruz in 2016, didn't hospitalize him

Suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz makes a video appearance in Broward County court before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Feb. 15, 2018. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Susan Stocker / Pool via EPA

A counselor at the school told the Florida Department of Children and Families investigators that a professional from the mental health facility had visited Cruz and “found him to be stable enough [to] not be hospitalized.” The school counselor expressed concern with the department, according to the report, and said she and her staff wanted to “ensure that the assessment of Henderson was not premature.”

Nonetheless, the Florida Department of Children and Families investigation was “closed with no indicators to support the allegations of inadequate supervision or medical neglect.”

Henderson Behavioral Health did not respond to a request for comment.

After his mother died, Cruz and his brother lived with a family friend. He later asked a school friend if he could live with him and his family. That friend’s parents, James and Kimberly Snead, spoke about Cruz to the media for the first time on Saturday.

“We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know,” Kimberly Snead

told the Miami Herald. “We didn’t see this side of him.”

“Everything everybody seems to know, we didn’t know,” James Snead said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Cruz, 19, is now charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. His court-appointed lawyer said that he would

plead guilty to a sentence of life without parole.

Less than six weeks prior to the shooting, the

FBI also received a tip about Cruz but never followed up.

“The system broke down,” said Gordon Weekes, one of Broward County’s chief assistant public defenders. “It did not catch the red flags … [and] it’s changed the landscape of this community.”

CORRECTION (Feb, 18, 2018, 7:20 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the organization that had been alerted to Cruz’s Snapchat video. The Florida Department of Children and Families was alerted, not Henderson Behavioral Health.