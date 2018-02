March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Beverly Stanley, Oncology Nurse Navigator at the Coliseum Cancer Institute stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the symptoms and screenings for the cancer as well as their upcoming event.

The UndyRunWalk event is Saturday March 3rd at 9am at the Wesleyan College. You can register now at UndyRunWalk.org. Survivors can register for free.

Click on the video for the full interview.